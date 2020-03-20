Online resources for businesses affected by COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many businesses and restaurants throughout KELOLAND are doing their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends limiting gatherings to ten people or less and say you should be six feet apart.

Following all of the CDC’s guidelines can be difficult for any person, but it can be even more challenging for some businesses. That’s why KELOLAND Media Group has created two new pages where businesses and restaurants can list their current hours if they’ve changed because of COVID-19.

Each page also gives the option to add your restaurant or business to the ongoing list.

You can click either of the links above to take you to the webpages. You can also find them on our Get Help/Give Help page.

The Get Help / Give Help page provides links to other resources serving the community along with KELOLAND News articles to help you get through these uncertain times.