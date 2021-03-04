One year into the COVID-19 pandemic: Through the eyes of an ICU doctor and nurse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since the pandemic started a crew from KELOLAND News was allowed into Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls.

An ICU doctor and nurse agreed to sit down and talk with us about what they’ve been through for the past 12 months. They say the worst of the pandemic was in October and November. The scary thing about COVID-19 is there was not much they could do for some patients.

“Despite them Remdesivir and the steroids there were no other real tools other than just time and I think just hoping and praying, and hoping you’re not missing anything and doing everything right you just hope patients would get better.” Dr. Anthony Hericks, Avera ICU pulmonologist said.

Tonight on KELOLAND News, we will hear more from Dr. Hericks and a nurse who says she is thankful for the people who take the pandemic seriously, because they needed all the help them could get.