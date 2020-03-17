One Sioux Falls fund to help people affected by COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls city officials want you to keep your kids at home and check on people who are at high risk. They’re also finding ways for all of us to help those affected by COVID-19.

City leaders are following the President’s lead and urging you to avoid crowds of more than ten people, but they’re also encouraging you to support local businesses.

“Really taking advantage of patronizing those establishments that you like to go to by getting takeout, ordering the food to be delivered,” director public health, City of Sioux Falls, Jill Franken said.

“We are actually going to be setting up some free parking access meters that will be non-tickets meters for that, grab and go lanes in front of some of our businesses to help the community downtown,” Sioux Falls Mayor, Paul TenHaken said.

There’s also the One Sioux Falls fund. Donations will be used to help people affected by COVID-19.

“The last thing we want to see is evictions right now, or people without housing due to COVID-19 backlash so this will be a way to help people,” TenHaken said.

A handful of organizations have already donated, and the mayor encourages others to do the same.

“In less than 18 hours we’ve stood up a fund and we’ve got $700,000 in this fund already to help people, in the MSA, that’s another critical piece, this is for the Sioux Falls MSA,” TenHaken said. “It’s not just Sioux Falls city limits, but if live or work within that MSA, you will be able to take advantage of the funds being offered there.”

TenHaken is also asking people to limit contact with the customer service desk at City Hall, for example utility billing and parking tickets. He says a lot of that can be accessed online.