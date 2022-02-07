SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health’s Imagenetics building in Sioux Falls saw the administration of around 108,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Terri Carlson with Sanford Health spearheaded the effort to bring all those vaccines to people at the Imagenetics building.

“The shot of hope is what we really felt like we were giving people and ourselves as well, it’s really been quite a journey and quite a privilege to be able to get vaccinations in arms,” Carlson said.

A diary highlights how she has felt.

“I went back and looked at my journal and the words I used were humble, thankful, grateful, just the hope that it brought to everyone,” Carlson said.

“It has felt amazing,” said Stacy Jewett, clinic director for family medicine with Sanford Health who was also involved with vaccine administration at the Imagenetics building. “The vaccine has done a lot for many people, kept a lot of people out of the hospital.”

Jewett praises coworkers when considering her involvement with the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I work with an amazing group of people, so to accomplish that task of getting so many vaccines into arms has been amazing,” Jewett said.

“It’s just been a real joy to be a part of something that’s this big and has helped a lot of people,” said Sanford pharmacist Stan Pagel, who helped with the effort at Imagenetics as well.

Carlson outlines how someone who hasn’t yet received a dose can get one.

“You can schedule online through ‘My Sanford’ chart, you can call the clinics and you can actually walk in to our primary care clinics as well as our acute care clinics,” Carlson said.

Click here to go to a section of the South Dakota Department of Health’s website that can help connect you to COVID-19 vaccines. The latest data from the Department of Health lists 340 hospitalized because of COVID-19.