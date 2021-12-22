Omicron arrival adds to pandemic fatigue in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The arrival of the highly contagious Omicron variant is another setback for those who were hoping the pandemic was winding down.

When it comes to the pandemic we all have our own levels of fatigue, as we found out while talking with three random people in downtown Sioux Falls

“You kind of forget we are still in it because it’s been so long.”

“I’m actually fine, fully vaccinated, and just doing the right thing.”

“It’s been going on far too long in my opinion nothing we can really do about it.”

Psychologists report common signs of COVID-19 fatigue include:

Feeling tired, even with 8 hours of sleep. Increased isolation from loved ones, friends, and co-workers.

A loss of motivation or a feeling of not being in control.

But there are active steps you can take to avoid pandemic fatigue.

Set a goal. As humans, we like working towards something. Focus on what you can control. Stop the negative thinking loop. Think about the good things you are doing in your life. Set boundaries for social media. That could be limiting how much time you spend and avoiding sites or conversations designed to get you riled up.

And with the holidays, there is the anxiety that can come with family gatherings. We all know there are differing opinions on how to handle the pandemic from mask wearing to getting the vaccine. A licensed mental health counselor suggests setting boundaries.

“It could be, I will be with the family but not talk about this issue,” said Counselor Kimble Richardson.

He says we all have to have more patience with each other.

“Just to have an understanding we’re all going through tough times,” said Richardson.

As Omicron runs its course, the CDC is studying the variant to see how often it leads to serious illness. We can all hope like Clover the dog its’ bark is worse than its’ bite.