Officials warn SD residents about scam calls regarding COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As more vaccine becomes available, some scammers maybe trying to take advantage.

Amy Thiesse with Sanford Health says they’ve been notified of some residents in South Dakota receiving calls asking for money or other information before getting the vaccine.

“We would never ask you to release personal information over the phone, that would be social security number, bank enrollment number, insurance card information, unless you know that you are scheduled for an appointment and anticipating those calls, but you should never receive a call out of the blue,” Thiesse said.

Thiesse says she believes scammers may be targeting the elderly population, since that is the primary focus for the vaccine distribution right now in the state.

