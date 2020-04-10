Officials urging you to continue to social distance over holiday weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Health officials are urging you to continue practicing social distancing during the Easter holiday.

Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken reminded the public to continue to be safe over the holiday weekend.

“It’s going to be very desirable to get together with your family, but we need to be thinking about creative ways to do that while socially distancing,” Franken said.

Franken says you should only have Easter dinner with the immediate family that you live with and consider watching church services on TV or online.

We will be airing Easter Sunday services right here on KELO-TV. They will air from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find the full schedule of services here.