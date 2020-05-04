Breaking News
Numbers spike for Minnesotans in intensive care for COVID-19

Coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The number of Minnesotans hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19 has jumped for three straight days to the highest levels yet.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 166 patients in intensive care units as of Monday, up 11 from a one-day high of 155 set Sunday and a high of 135 set Saturday. A total of 396 patients were hospitalized, up 23 from Sunday.

The state’s count of confirmed cases rose by 571 to 7,234. Minnesota’s death toll rose by nine to 428. Out of that total, 345 deaths have been in residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

