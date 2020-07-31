Noem’s campaign email discourages masks in school

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – As South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem pushes schools to reopen, a fundraising email from her campaign says she is discouraging school districts from requiring masks and telling parents they should send their kids to school without masks.

The Republican governor made the argument for schools reopening this week. She says that research indicates the health risks are low for children.

She has repeatedly cast doubt on the efficacy of wearing masks to prevent COVID-19 infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, “There is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent” the spread of COVID-19.

