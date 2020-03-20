Noem says state has no new cases of coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem said there were no new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota today. The case number continues to be 14 cases including one death.
Noem shared the news through a Facebook Live stream at about 5:30 p.m. today.
Noem said the state lab had results for 29 tests and all were negative. The state lab has had 629 negative tests and 270 tests are pending.
Noem said the state is focusing on getting results for high priority tests. Those tests are analyzed at the state lab. The state has been sending tests to other labs including commercial labs, Noem said.
Those labs only share information about positive cases and not negative cases, Noem said. So, the actual number of people tested in South Dakota is higher than what is shared publicly and posted on the department of health website, she said.
