Noem to hold COVID-19 news conference Wednesday afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) plans to hold a media briefing at 4 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday regarding COVID-19.

It’s unclear if there are any new cases, but Noem’s office said the briefing will “discuss developments surrounding coronavirus in South Dakota.”

🔴 KELOLAND.com will carry the briefing online at 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, Noem announced South Dakota had five COVID-19 cases including one death possibly linked to the strain of Coronavirus causing a global outbreak.

State health officials said the person who died was a man between the age of 60 and 69 from Pennington County. They are waiting for medical examiner confirmation but said he tested positive for COVID-19. Noem said he had underlying medical conditions. The man died earlier Tuesday.

The governor’s office said four other people with cases, all travel-related, are not hospitalized at this time:

Male 40-49 – Beadle County

Male 50-59 – Charles Mix County

Female 30-39 – Davison County

Male 40-49 – Minnehaha County

The state doesn’t believe the cases are inter-related. They all involved travel outside of South Dakota, but not necessarily internationally.

“The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Pierre has confirmed the first presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Dakota,” Noem said in a statement on Tuesday. “The cases are travel related. While we wait for the CDC to conduct their confirmatory testing, the Department of Health staff is working to identify additional people who came in close contact with these individuals to decrease the spread of illness.”

Test results are considered “presumptive positive” until the result is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said presumptive positive cases are to be treated as if they are confirmed cases.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic.

This is a developing story.

