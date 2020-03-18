Noem: No COVID-19 tests will be run Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem addressed the lack of COVID-19 test supplies during a briefing in Rapid City on Wednesday.

The state shared no new positive or negative cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but the number of pending cases increased to 350. That’s ten times the number of cases on Tuesday, which was reported at 35.

Noem said those tests are at the state health lab waiting to be processed. She said she expects positive cases to go up. However, she says South Dakota still does not have community spread, which shows preventative measures are working.

She says South Dakota does have tests, but there is a disruption in supplies to process those tests. Noem says state officials are working with multiple agencies to get the supplies the state is short on. She says commercial labs will help with this issue.

She says no tests will be run until there are more supplies that are used for COVID-19 testing.

On Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Health Laboratory announced the state of South Dakota can no longer test people for COVID-19.

She says having schools being closed next week will allow districts to further prepare and take preventative measures for students and staff. Noem also adds that South Dakota hasn’t met the guidelines to close bars and businesses yet, but she will keep monitoring the situation.

Noem addressed small businesses and their stress. She says there will be information on the state’s website on different resources businesses can use. You can also call the 800 number with questions.