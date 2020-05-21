Noem: State helping with Black Hawk sinkhole; wants resolution on tribal checkpoints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem discussed the investigation into the tribal checkpoints at Thursday’s briefing. She says all tribes that are running checkpoints are a part of the investigation being done by the State Attorney General.

The governor says it’s important to get clarity and a resolution on the checkpoints. Noem says she doesn’t regret issuing the ultimatum to the tribes on the checkpoints.

Noem says the issue goes beyond the COVID-19 because it would set a precedent for the future.

Throughout the briefing Noem and secretary of health Kim Malsam-Rysdon took questions on other topics from the media.

The governor discussed the sinkhole in Black Hawk that has forced more than a dozen families out of their homes. Residents in the area want to know the extent of the abandoned mine and are concerned for their safety. Noem says the state had no knowledge that this old mine was ever in place. Noem says the state will help residents impacted by the sinkhole with FEMA applications.

Noem says the state is asking for a waiver to allow hogs and cattle processed in state inspected sites to be marketed across state lines. The governor says the discussions could lead to new opportunities in the future.

Noem encourages communities with pools to follow CDC guidance. Noem said it’s important that local officials make decisions about pools as to whether or not to open.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says COVID-19 is unpredictable and actions such as social distancing and good hygiene are important.

The governor says it will be about another week before the state receives revenue numbers. Noem says she is focused on getting people back to work safely.