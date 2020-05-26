Noem: South Dakota has received CARES Act funds

Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 67 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 50; Active cases at 1,075
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -Governor Kristi Noem says the state has received money from the CARES Act. Noem says the money will be dispersed to local governments and businesses. She says some of the money will be held to fill the state’s immediate needs.

The state is not required to distribute CARES Act COVID-19 relief money to counties and cities but South Dakota chose to, Noem says. The governor says she still wants more flexibility to use CARES Act money for revenue replacement. Congress could pass a bill that allows that.

The governor says a special legislative session will likely not be needed for June. Noem says she has extended the emergency order because it’s key for federal finances.

K-12 schools and higher education will receive federal money in COVID-19 relief. Tribal schools will receive money as well, Noem says. Noem says $68 million total in federal COVID-19 relief will be directed toward K-12 schools and higher education.

Governor Noem says she doesn’t have any updates on the tribal checkpoints and the investigation is still ongoing.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says there are about 175 studies of the use of hydroxychloroquine. The state will be looking at study results. A clinical study is being conducted in South Dakota.

