Noem: National Guard will help set up hospital capacity in Sioux Falls and Rapid City

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) held a media briefing Thursday to give an update on the spread of COVID-19 in South Dakota. In the briefing, Noem said the National Guard will help set up hospital capacity in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

Federal funding will help cover the cost of using the National Guard.

Noem said the National Guard will be building up supplemental facilities and that it is important to keep COVID-19 patients separate from others.

The governor said the state is preparing for a second outbreak that could possibly happen in the fall. Noem added that the amount of unemployment claims in the state is “alarming.”

Noem said more COVID-19 projections will be made available on Friday. The state will also be giving details on the models South Dakota is using for these projections.

Noem said businesses in the state need to continue to be innovative and practice social distancing, while adjusting hours and business models.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said that hospitals in the state are preparing to see an increase in patients.