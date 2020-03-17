Noem, health care leaders update state on COVID-19 response

Schools across South Dakota will remain closed next week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of positive cases has risen to 11 in the state; the latest patient is a woman in her 50s in Minnehaha County.

Gov. Kristi Noem says another week without school will play a key role in fighting the coronavirus.

“We’re going to give ourselves a little bit more time to continue to develop out our testing and our lab capabilities,” Noem said.

Avera Health and Sanford Health are setting up labs and working together so more South Dakotans can be tested.

“Things like the tests, that everybody wants access to- we’re going to do that together. We hope by the end of the week to have hundreds and hundreds of tests every day available to people,” Sanford Health President and CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft said.

“We are handling this virus exactly like we would handle any other virus, any other condition that would require laboratory testing. So I think that should give folks the reassurance that their decision-making is still happening with them and their doctor, and that they will go through those protocols, check their symptoms, see if they need to be tested for something else like strep throat or influenza, and then decide if they need to be tested for COVID-19,” Noem said.

The governor says so far, everyone who’s doctor said “they needed to be tested, has been tested.”

“The testing supplies have not been an issue for us, and we’re thankful that people are making good decisions about their health,” Noem said.

“We want you to be calm, but be prepared,” said David Erickson, chief medical and innovation officer with Avera Health.