Noem: From ‘should’ to ‘shall’ on social distancing measures; S.D. schools to remain closed

Governor Kristi Noem says the State of South Dakota is at a critical juncture right now, and she is going to put into additional measures to help flatten the curve. A new executive order will extend efforts through May 31.

In addition to extending the timeframe, the new executive order will change ‘should’ to ‘shall’ to make it more clear the measures need to be followed.

She’s also taking additional measures for certain people in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. For people over 65 and those with chronic health concerns, she wants them to stay home for three weeks. She said the people in those two groups can still go outside and that everyone should continue to practice social distancing.

Governor Noem says the State of South Dakota is in a better place than originally anticipated. She went on to add that the state’s projection looks much better thanks to mitigation efforts.

Noem said that looking at projections the state is using, it doesn’t make sense to bring students back to the school buildings for the end of the school year.

Laurie Gill with the Department of Social Services says staff continues to work remotely, to keep critical tasks completed and provide services.

Governor Noem says the state has 525 ventilators. Noem said that ventilators cost $20-$30,000. She said she spent a lot of time on the phone last week trying to secure more ventilators.