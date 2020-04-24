1  of  2
COVID-19 update: South Dakota passes 2,000 cases; 10th death reported Noem extends vulnerable population stay-at-home order in Sioux Falls area

Noem extends vulnerable population stay-at-home order in Sioux Falls area

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) said she is extending her stay-at-home order for vulnerable populations in Minnehaha and Lincoln County in her Friday COVID-19 media briefing.

It’s for people who are over the age of 65 or people who have chronic medical conditions. The order was originally for three weeks, and now Noem has extended for two more weeks.

While these groups of people are being told to stay home, they are encouraged to get fresh air as long as they are social distancing and following CDC guidelines.

Noem also said she is signing an executive order to give “regulatory flexibility.”

The executive orders haven’t been publicly released yet. Below is a copy of the previous Minnehaha and Lincoln County order.

“Folks still have to stay home (through June),” Noem said in the briefing. “Continue to take personal responsibility.”

The governor also talked about possible restrictions on some South Dakota roads going through reservations.

This is a developing story.

