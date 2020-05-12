Breaking News
S.D. COVID-19 update: 57 new active cases, 40 recoveries and 684 tests

Noem: Drug will be sent to SD for COVID-19 treatment

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says a shipment of an antiviral drug will be sent to the state this week to help treat severe cases of the coronavirus.

Noem said Monday the shipment of remdesivir is intended for South Dakota’s “very worst cases” of COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration recently cleared the intravenous medication for emergency use. South Dakota health officials on Monday reported 97 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s total to 3,614. South Dakota’s death toll remains at 34. Minnehaha County is nearing 3,000 cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests