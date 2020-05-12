Noem: Drug will be sent to SD for COVID-19 treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says a shipment of an antiviral drug will be sent to the state this week to help treat severe cases of the coronavirus.

Noem said Monday the shipment of remdesivir is intended for South Dakota’s “very worst cases” of COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration recently cleared the intravenous medication for emergency use. South Dakota health officials on Monday reported 97 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s total to 3,614. South Dakota’s death toll remains at 34. Minnehaha County is nearing 3,000 cases.