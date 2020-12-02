No Symptoms? No problem. Now you can get a COVID-19 test

You no longer need symptoms or your doctor’s permission to get a COVID-19 test in South Dakota. You also don’t have to worry about a bill. Free drive-thru testing is being offered in 5 cities this week. Testing is underway through Saturday in Sioux Falls, Brookings, Vermillion, Watertown and Yankton.

Getting a COVID-19 test is getting easier in South Dakota. In the past, one of the only options was to contact your doctor and line up at a Sanford or Avera testing site. Now, rather than calling your doctor, all you need to do is go online and register. You do not need to be a close contact, and you don’t need to have symptoms to receive a free drive-thru test at Hy-Vee. Once you do the swab test, your results will show up on the same webpage as your registration 3 to 5 days later.

South Dakota’s Secretary of Health announced another option for testing that became available today for anyone who is determined to be a close contact. It involves a saliva collection and testing kit that you can receive in the mail.

“The way it works. a person orders the test, it comes to their house overnight, they then get on an always revolving Zoom meeting for help with collecting the saliva specimen then they drop it in an overnight mail, with an overnight mail carrier the postage is prepaid and it is shipped directly to the laboratory for processing,” S.D. DOH Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

So far 500 South Dakotans have ordered saliva testing.

COVID-19 testing has also expanded at Walgreens. You can now get a test at three Sioux Falls locations. The tests are not free, but the cost may be covered by your insurance.