No S.D. DOH COVID-19 update today

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health said Thursday it will not be updating the COVID-19 website page today because of the New Year’s Day Holiday.

Case numbers that are not reported today will be included in the Jan. 2 update. The data reported on Jan. 2 will be from 1 p.m. on Dec. 30 to 1 p.m. on Dec. 31, the DOH said in a Twitter account post. Also, the Jan 3 update will include two days of data from 1 p.m. Dec. 31 through 1 p.m. on Jan. 2.

The numbers posted on Dec. 3 are included in the link below.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 445 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,488; Active cases at 5,696

