 

Avera

No fans, no fun: Athletes uneasy over empty-arena solutions

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) – As U.S. sports leagues weigh whether to bar fans from ballparks and stadiums to help stall the coronavirus outbreak, San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija is one of the few players who can tell them exactly what that looks like.

He pitched for the Chicago White Sox in a 2015 game played without fans in Baltimore due to riots in the city. “It’s not very fun,” he said.

The NBA has already warned franchises that empty-stadium games might prove necessary, as has already become common in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. With MLB’s opening day, March Madness and the Masters coming up, athletes are worried about the prospect of locked-down venues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests