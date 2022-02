SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to the President’s Day holiday, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) will not be releasing a COVID-19 update.

The latest report from the DOH lists South Dakota as having a 15% positivity rate for Feb. 10 – 16. As of Friday, the COVID-19 case count was listed as 234,961 and the death toll was at 2,772.

The Department of Health tweeted Monday their offices were closed due to the holiday.