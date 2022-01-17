No COVID-19 case count update for South Dakota on Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A national holiday on Monday means no new COVID-19 data will be reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

As of Friday, all of South Dakota’s 66 counties were listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate. The DOH updates that number at the start of each new week.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 37.2% for Jan. 5 – 11. Active COVID-19 cases were at 26,835 as of Friday, setting an all-time high in South Dakota. The total case count was at 203,137 on Friday.

The DOH tweeted that its offices are closed on Monday in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.