1  of  3
Breaking News
South Dakota meatpacking plant becomes the number one hotspot in America South Dakota COVID-19 cases pass 1,100 cases, 180 new with 166 in Minnehaha County CDC team coming to help Smithfield Sioux Falls plant, Gov. Noem announces on Twitter
Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 3 p.m. CT: Gov. Kristi Noem COVID-19 update

New inmate at Sioux Falls prison has COVID-19 but no contact with other inmates, DOH official says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
south-dakota-penitentiary_352574520621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An inmate at the Jameson Annex men’s prison in Sioux Falls has COVID-19 but has had no contact with other inmates, said South Dakota’s Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

Malsam-Rysdon said in today’s department of health media briefing that Sioux Falls Police brought the inmate to the prison on April 10.

“He was immediately isolated by himself,” Malsam-Rysdon said. He remains in isolation, she said.

“The Department of Corrections has confirmed he has had no contact with any other indviduals,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The DOC learned the inmate had possible contact with positive COVID-19 person, Malsam-Rysdon said.

Nurses wearing protection personal equipment check in the inmate every four hours and he tested positive for COVID-19, Malsam-Rysdon said.

The Jameson Annex  is secure unit adjacent to the main building of the South Dakota State Penitentiary. The Jameson Annex had 490 inmates as of Feb. 29, the most recent data available on the DOC website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss