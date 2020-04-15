New inmate at Sioux Falls prison has COVID-19 but no contact with other inmates, DOH official says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An inmate at the Jameson Annex men’s prison in Sioux Falls has COVID-19 but has had no contact with other inmates, said South Dakota’s Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

Malsam-Rysdon said in today’s department of health media briefing that Sioux Falls Police brought the inmate to the prison on April 10.

“He was immediately isolated by himself,” Malsam-Rysdon said. He remains in isolation, she said.

“The Department of Corrections has confirmed he has had no contact with any other indviduals,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The DOC learned the inmate had possible contact with positive COVID-19 person, Malsam-Rysdon said.

Nurses wearing protection personal equipment check in the inmate every four hours and he tested positive for COVID-19, Malsam-Rysdon said.

The Jameson Annex is secure unit adjacent to the main building of the South Dakota State Penitentiary. The Jameson Annex had 490 inmates as of Feb. 29, the most recent data available on the DOC website.