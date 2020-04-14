New Feeding South Dakota distribution begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More families are finding themselves in need, and they now have a new way to put food on the table.

“I saw on Facebook that people needed some help with food distributions, so I decided to come join, and we’re just passing out some food for the vehicles that come through,” Peyton Hecht of Sioux Falls said.



Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 8 p.m., people will be able to pick up food at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. It’s a project from the Helpline Center, Corona Help Sioux Falls, Faith Temple Food Giveaway and Feeding South Dakota.

Jennifer Stensaas, communications coordinator with Feeding South Dakota, says this schedule is going to continue for the foreseeable future.



“We’re able to distribute food a little bit more safely here and get more people through quickly, and hopefully we’re able to meet a better need in our Sioux Falls area,” said Jennifer Stensaas, communications coordinator with Feeding South Dakota.



Guests are asked to visit either Tuesday or Thursday every other week.



“As we’re looking into how long this situation is going to last with the coronavirus, we’re not working for just today or this week or the next month, we have to be able to figure out a way to manage our inventory for the next six months, for the next 12 months, and making sure that everybody has enough access to food,” Stensaas said.



“I think this is a good reminder that we all succeed together when we come together and help each other out, and it’s a good time for us to just, everybody do your part,” Hecht said.



Anyone can come and pick up food. They do ask you to sign up; you can do so here.