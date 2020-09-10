New COVID-19 cases in Pierre Community Work Center

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Seven women and one staff member at the Pierre Community Work Center, which is part of the Women’s Prison, have tested positive for COVID-19.
The other 26 positive patients among both faculty and staff in all of the state’s prisons have recovered, except for one inmate in the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.
The positive cases within the prison system are quarantined, as well as those who have been in close contact with them.
A spokesperson for the South Dakota Department of Corrections says that inmates are still getting rec time, albeit in smaller groups to try to stop the spread.
- DOH says state, schools cooperating on COVID-19 contact tracingPIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — About 250 people are working on coronavirus contact tracing in the state, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health, said during a Sept. 10 news briefing.
- DOH officials address recommendations from federal coronavirus task forcePIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Department of Health officials were asked about the Sept. 6 report from the federal Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus, which recommends the state do more COVID-19 testing and aggressively encourage social distancing and using face coverings.
