New COVID-19 cases in Pierre Community Work Center

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Seven women and one staff member at the Pierre Community Work Center, which is part of the Women’s Prison, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The other 26 positive patients among both faculty and staff in all of the state’s prisons have recovered, except for one inmate in the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.

The positive cases within the prison system are quarantined, as well as those who have been in close contact with them.

A spokesperson for the South Dakota Department of Corrections says that inmates are still getting rec time, albeit in smaller groups to try to stop the spread.

