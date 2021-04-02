New CDC recommendations for air travel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New guidelines were released today from the Center for Disease Control when it comes to air travel.

Fully vaccinated people can now travel within the U.S. without getting a COVID-19 test or going into quarantine. The CDC says vaccinated people should still wear a mask and socially distance when traveling, though.

Duane Hunt and his son Cameron are heading to Las Vegas for a week. It’s the first time they’ve flown since the pandemic.

Both have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but say they’ll still wear a mask, for now.

“I think the high risk people are going to be the ones who could be getting sick, so if I’m in contact with them I’ll wear it, but not forever,” Hunt said.

Other travelers we talked with agree that wearing a mask on an airplane is still a good idea, but they appreciate the CDC easing some of the restrictions while flying.

“I haven’t been vaccinated yet, but plan to, but I’d probably still wear a mask until they tell us we don’t have to anymore,” Ashley Mosel said.

KELOLAND News talked with health care professionals to see what they had to say about the new recommendations.

“So it’s pretty exciting the CDC is taking more steps to open up travel to those who have been fully vaccinated,” Dr. David Basel with Avera Medical Group said.

Dr. David Basel with Avera Medical Group says the CDC is right to recommend people still wear a mask when they fly, even if they’ve been vaccinated.

“So we know getting vaccinated reduces the chances, certainly it’s going to protect you from severe illness and it reduces the chances that you spread the virus to others, but it doesn’t eliminate it,” Dr. Basel said.

Dr. Basel says today’s new recommendations is another step in the right direction to putting the pandemic behind us.

“I think we can continue to predict as along as we keep getting that vaccination rate up higher we are going to be able to open up further and fully vaccinated individuals will be able to do more,” Dr. Basel said.

If you travel internationally you will still have to be tested, but once you’re back in the country you will no longer have to quarantine if you’ve been vaccinated.