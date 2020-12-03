New CDC guidelines for COVID-19 quarantines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The CDC is updating its quarantine guidelines for COVID-19. During Wednesday’s briefing, officials with the South Dakota Health Department discussed how that will impact you.

Throughout the pandemic, the CDC has recommended 14-day quarantines for anyone exposed to COVID-19. Now it is making adjustments.

“Starting tomorrow, what you will see is that modifications to our quarantine do mean that individuals may be released as early as seven days into what was a 14-day quarantine period,” state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.

The updated alternatives are based off of whether you have symptoms and if you’ve been tested. In order to end quarantine after seven days, a person must be asymptomatic and have a negative test result.

“We do ask that those individuals continue to monitor their symptoms for the duration of what would’ve been that 14-day quarantine period. That’s just to make sure that if they do develop symptoms that they then will go home and that they will seek testing to assess whether they may be affected with COVID-19,” Clayton said.

If a person has remained asymptomatic but does not have a test result, they can end their quarantine after 10 days.

“This is going to be, more or less, the standard now for the state of South Dakota,” Clayton said.

Those people are also asked to continue monitoring their symptoms for the remainder of the 14 days.

U.S. health officials are also once again urging people to stay home for the upcoming winter holidays to stay safe and protect others. However, if you do travel, the CDC strongly suggests you get a COVID-19 test before and after your trip.