New cases prompt Iowa governor to recommend school closures

Coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Gov. Kim Reynolds is recommending Iowa schools close for four weeks after learning of more cases that indicate the coronavirus is spreading through the state.

Reynolds had said Saturday that she didn’t support cancelling school, but on Sunday night she said it was time for schools to stop holding classes after four more residents tested positive for the virus.

The new cases bring the total to 22 Iowa residents who have tested positive. Two of the people who tested positive had recently traveled internationally but two others hadn’t traveled, indicating there was growing “community spread” of the virus. Those who had traveled live in Allamakee County. The two who hadn’t traveled live in Johnson County and Polk County.

