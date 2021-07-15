Nebraska resumes reporting some coronavirus statistics

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska launched a new website Wednesday to provide weekly updates on the coronavirus, just two weeks after it quit publicly reporting COVID-19 statistics.

The state’s decision to stop reporting coronavirus details was criticized by health experts who use the data to track the spread of the virus.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. James Lawler with the University of Nebraska Medical Center said the decision to stop reporting data was poorly timed. Virus cases have nearly doubled in Nebraska over the past few weeks as the highly contagious delta variant spreads.

The new site includes basic statistics about the pandemic and vaccination campaign, but it doesn’t include as much detail as the previous version of the dashboard.