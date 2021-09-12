Nebraska governor says state will fight vaccine mandate

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. The Biden administration’s plan to funnel more coronavirus aid into states with greater unemployment has irked governors with lower jobless rates, even though many have economies that weren’t hit as hard by the pandemic. “You’re penalizing people who have done the right thing,” said Gov. Ricketts, a Republican whose state has reported the nation’s lowest unemployment rate over the last several months. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he plans to join other Republican governors in challenging President Joe Biden’s sweeping new vaccine requirement in court.

Ricketts said on Fox News Sunday that Nebraska’s attorney general has been consulting with other attorneys general who believe the federal government is overstepping its authority by mandating that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly.

Ricketts says Americans shouldn’t have to choose between a job and a jab in the arm.

In Nebraska, Ricketts has encouraged people to get vaccinated and wear masks, but he has resisted mandates to do either.