Breaking News
Sunday COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota: 23 new cases in Minnehaha County

Nebraska doctors urge Gov. Ricketts to impose tight restrictions

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A group of doctors has urged Gov. Pete Ricketts to impose stricter measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, just as the state reported 40 new cases of the coronavirus.

Ricketts has imposed restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather in one place and has closed bars and restaurants.

But the Republican has resisted following the course of leaders in most other U.S. states by imposing a stay-at-home order.

Forty-five doctors from Grand Island on Saturday published an open letter warning “the incidence is going to increase dramatically … if nothing further is done to mitigate the spread in our community.” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss