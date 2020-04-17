National Guard health facility locations announced in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Locations for National Guard facilities to help care for COVID-19 patients are set for Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

The Sioux Falls Alternate Care Facility will be at the South Dakota National Guard Regional Training Institute at 801 West National Guard Drive. The facility will provide an additional 100 medical bed capacity to the Sioux Falls area. The South Dakota National Guard will work in conjunction with Sioux Falls area health care organizations to provide medical care at the Alternate Care Facility.

The Rapid City Alternate Care Facility will be located at the South Dakota National Guard Headquarters at Camp Rapid at 2823 West Main Street. This facility will have 100-200 additional medical beds to help Monument Health’s ability to serve the Rapid City area. The South Dakota National Guard will work with Monument to provide medical care at the Alternate Care Facility.

“South Dakota is ready to respond to the future peak of COVID-19 cases,” Governer Kristi Noem said in a written news release. “We’re thankful for the National Guard’s hard work to help us surge our medical bed space capacity, fight COVID-19, and keep South Dakotans safe.”

