NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Championship canceled amid coronavirus concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Events are being cancelled left and right to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The NAIA also called off all winter championship events.

The NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Champion started Wednesday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

It was set to last through Tuesday, but it got canceled before noon Thursday.

Players and fans could be seen milling around the court after the news of the canceled tournament.

Mary Maris drove nine hours to see her grandson play, but the game never got underway.

“We’re just devastated. My grandson is devastated,” Mary Maris said.

Senior Bryce Hudson and his teammates from Indiana University Kokomo were scheduled to play Friday.

“It’s just really sad to be a part of this program and then to end it here during the coronavirus,” Senior Bryce Hudson said.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow, not being able to do these championships, but it’s going to be for the greater good in the long run. It really is going to help prevent the spread of the virus,” Sanford Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allison Suttle said.

An NAIA official apologized to people who traveled to attend the tournament.

“It’s sad that this happened, but our number one goal is our student athletes. Their welfare is the number one priority for us, and sometimes that does come with very difficult decisions to be made especially when it does come to a championship event,” NAIA Senior Manager of Championship Events Marc Burchard said.

Meanwhile, Maris is headed back home to Indiana.

“I feel that they could’ve had better planning because they knew this virus was going to be an epidemic, that they should’ve never started the tournament,” Maris said.

Dr. Allison Suttle said the cancellation of this tournament doesn’t mean there’s a reason to panic.

She called it a “good safety measure.”