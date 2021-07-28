‘My hope is they get vaccinated’: Sen. John Thune opposes vaccine mandates, encourages vaccinations for all

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News’ Bridget Bennet had a chance to talk with U.S. Senator John Thune Wednesday about whether the federal government should mandate COVID-19 vaccines.

“So I think that there can be workplace specific type of mandates and I think frankly, constitutionally I believe the states actually have the authority to, if they decided they want to do that. But that’s not something in my view constitutionally the federal government can do and nor should it do. People need to make that decision on their own. My hope is that they get vaccinated. I think that is the best way to get this thing behind us,” Sen. Thune said.

The White House is expected to announce on Thursday a requirement that all federal employees show proof they’ve been vaccinated or submit to regular testing.