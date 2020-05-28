Museums, summer camps opening once again at the Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls is getting ready for the second phase of the plan to reopen the facility.

Starting June 1, more areas of the Washington Pavilion will be open once again, including the Kirby Science Discovery Center and some summer camp options for your kids.

“We’ll operate our normal and usually summer hours which are seven days a week, Monday through Saturday,” Jason Folkerts, Director of Museums

When the Pavilion was closed, the management team took time to re-imagine spaces in the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center Museums.

“That has also ensured us not only some new looks, but it provides better physical distancing and we’ve done that with a number of our exhibits on our floors,” Folkerts said.

Timed ticketing will be implemented for the museums at the Washington Pavilion. There will be two daily sessions for ticket reservations, but advanced reservations are not required.

This summer the Pavilion will offer more than 100 camps, so kids can learn about science and the arts.

“We have developed specific physical distancing and cleaning protocols to ensure the safety of our campers, their families and their teachers,” Madelyn Grogran, Director of Education

The Washington Pavilion will be encouraging parents to prescreen children before dropping them off at camp. Not all camps will be held in person. The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts will offer virtual youth theatre camps.

“I’m proud of our team for their creativity and their can do attitude in finding solutions and new ways to inspire and connect with our young performers during these unique circumstances. The show must, and will, go on,” Robert Wendland, Manager of Performances and Events

Around the Pavilion you’ll now find signs encouraging social distancing and good hygiene. All employees will wear masks and crews will sanitize areas more often. President and CEO Darrin Smith says he’s excited to welcome people back.

“It’s a very unique work environment, unlike anywhere I’ve worked for sure. It’s very unique and it brings a certain energy level, gives you a bounce in your step. More importantly, I think it’s something that the community needs as well,” Smith said.