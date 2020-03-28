More than a week later, KELOLAND man still waiting for COVID-19 test results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — How long is too long to wait for COVID-19 test results? A Sioux Falls man still doesn’t know if he has it and if he can leave his room where he’s quarantined himself for nearly ten days. Jonathan Sax says he’s frustrated with the lack of answers.

A cough, fever, and trouble breathing. Jonathan Sax knows he has these symptoms and, despite being young and otherwise healthy, has reason to worry.

“The males in my family all regularly have infections in our lungs, get bronchitis very easily, pneumonia pretty easily,” Sax said via Zoom interview.

What he doesn’t know is if he has COVID-19. He noticed he was sick after traveling earlier this month. He traveled before many of the current safety guidelines were in place. He got tested more than a week ago and says his results went to the state lab in Pierre.

“They said they would get back to me in two to four days,” Sax said.

That deadline came and went, and Sax has been in his room ever since. Sax says the physical problems are bad enough, but he’s struggling with the isolation and fear of not knowing.

“I have a lot of anxiety. Just, Tuesday, I ran downstairs and ran back upstairs to grab food and was breathing pretty hard from that. I had an anxiety slash panic attack from that,” Sax said.

Sax says he was told the state isn’t prioritizing tests, but South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says otherwise.

“The state health lab is doing testing for high priority groups. If specimens were submitted for people not in a high priority group those speciments have been returned to the requesting lab for processing,” Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

As Sax approaches his tenth day in quarantine, he hopes to get answers soon so he’ll know when he can leave his room.

“I want to know if I can go for a nice long run. Well, in my current case, it might be a short run,” Sax said.