More than a hundred school athletes and others quarantined in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — More than a hundred student-athletes and others are quarantined in Rapid City. School officials say they’ve all been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

We are told that six people associated with the Rapid City Stevens football team tested positive for the coronavirus as well as one positive case with the Rapid City Central cheerleading team.

The Stevens volleyball team had an exposure to the virus but no positive cases.

“So it just made sense at that point to do what we could to keep kids in our community safe,” Katy Urban, Communications Manager for RCAS, said.

Right now, 90 people associated with the football team are quarantining, 23 from the cheerleading and dance team, and 15 from the volleyball team.

“What happens when you have a football team and there’s a lot of kids that are breathing heavily and there’s a lot of close contact just due to the nature of the game, it gets tougher and tougher to do that contact tracing,” Urban said.

There are currently 590 students and 51 staff members who are quarantining district-wide. There are 70 active COVID-19 cases.

“So we are playing it safe and we are not willing to take the risk and so at this point, we just wanted to make sure that everyone was staying separate for the next seven days to make sure that we are slowing or stopping the spread,” Urban said.

Urban says thanks to a recent policy change, most of the people who are quarantining should be back in school by next Wednesday.

“As of Wednesday, any student that had been in quarantine for at least seven days and was asymptomatic and didn’t have a COVID positive person living in their household is able to come back to school,” Urban said.

You can stay updated on the current number of active cases, recovered cases, and people quarantined in the Rapid City School District.

