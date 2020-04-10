1  of  2
Breaking News
Smithfield now 4th largest hotspot in the United States; DOH to declare public health emergency for Minnehaha County More than 350 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, as total number of positive cases passes 500

More than 350 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, as total number of positive cases passes 500

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Friday.

The latest results released by the state Department of Health show an increase of 89 positive cases for a total of 536, up from Thursday (447). Recoveries reached 177 with 16 new recoveries announced, up from Thursday (161). 

There are no new deaths reported in the state from COVID-19, so that total remains at six.

Active cases are at 353, up from Thursday (280). 

The new cases announced on Friday include 83 in the Sioux Falls area, where a developing COVD-19 hotspot has been identified. As of Wednesday, the state said there were more than 80 cases in Smithfield Foods employees. It hasn’t shared an updated case count of employees since that time.

See More

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss