More than 350 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, as total number of positive cases passes 500

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Friday.

The latest results released by the state Department of Health show an increase of 89 positive cases for a total of 536, up from Thursday (447). Recoveries reached 177 with 16 new recoveries announced, up from Thursday (161).

There are no new deaths reported in the state from COVID-19, so that total remains at six.

Active cases are at 353, up from Thursday (280).

The new cases announced on Friday include 83 in the Sioux Falls area, where a developing COVD-19 hotspot has been identified. As of Wednesday, the state said there were more than 80 cases in Smithfield Foods employees. It hasn’t shared an updated case count of employees since that time.

