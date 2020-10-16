More than 120 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Mike Durfee State Prison

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More mass testing has taken place in South Dakota Department of Corrections facilities.

During mass testing at Mike Durfee State Prison this week, a total of 127 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 with 22 inmates testing negative. The inmates who tested positive have been isolated.

DOC officials say all education, inmate skills training and work programs on the MDSP campus in Springfield have been temporarily suspended. Inmate transfers to and from the facility are also suspended at this time.

An earlier COVID-19 outbreak was reported at the Women’s facility in Pierre. The DOC says 249 inmates and staff members at that facility have recovered. There are just 10 remaining active cases. The positive cases were diagnosed during three rounds of mass testing conducted last month.

