More than 1,000 new flu cases reported in South Dakota

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One new flu death and more than 1,000 new flu cases were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health last week. 

In its weekly influenza report, the state health department says 1,091 new confirmed cases were reported bringing the total flu case count to 1,931. 

There’s been 25 new flu-associated hospitalizations in the last week. There’s been 44 total hospitalizations. 

There’s been two flu deaths this year. 

Chart from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Last year, a total of 71 flu cases were confirmed. In 2019-20, there were 33 flu deaths, 547 hospitalizations and 14,776 cases.

This month, Sanford Dr. Jennifer Hsu told KELOLAND News as people take a more relaxed approach to COVID-19, the flu season could circulate more. She encouraged people to receive flu vaccines.

You can also find more information on the flu at the DOH’s website.

