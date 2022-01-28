SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At least 560,000 free COVID-19 testing kits were delivered this week to sites across the state, the South Dakota Department of Health said in a news release on Friday.

As of Jan. 28, more than 750,00 free tests have been distributed.

Residents can pick up those free COVID tests at participating pharmacies, schools, public libraries, county courthouses, airports, food backs and other publicly accessible locations, the DOH said.

Residents should call ahead to determine if the tests are available at a specific site.