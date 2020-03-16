More changes coming for the City of Sioux Falls to help slow the spread of coronavirus

There are more changes for the City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Falls school district concerning the spread of coronavirus.

Both will be implementing new guidelines on how they operate based on new information from the CDC.

The city was already recommending restricting large gatherings of 250 pepole.

Now it’s going to take the lead and restrict them even more, after the CDC released new guidelines.

“We intend to take recommendations to the board of health, which may become regulations, that will be presented to the city council to limit single gatherings of 50 people or less at our city owned and operated facilities,” Public Health Director Jill Franken said.

Director of Public Health, Jill Franken says we all should consider similar moves.

“Any business any entity should consider what do they need to do to protect, not only their customers, but also their employees in making sure we reduce the spread of coronavirus in this community,” Franken said.

Sioux Falls School Superintendent Brian Maher says schools will remain closed until further notice.

“Right now our roll has changed from an academic responsibility to a social responsibility,” Maher said.

Maher is not sure when classes will resume or how the coronavirus outbreak might affect graduation or make up days. He says it’s still too early to make those decisions.

In the meantime, he’s encouraging parents to keep their students engaged in learning while at home; with such things as reading, board games or cards, but kids should still try to keep their distance from others.

“I want you to please keep your students from gathering together this week, schools are closed, and it’s in an effort to keep students separated,” Franken said.

The school district has set up several sites for free and reduced meals to any students who need to eat.

The Great Plains Zoo also announced Monday it will be closing to the public until further notice