Monument Health’s new vaccination clinic is running smoothly

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Rapid City has more than doubled the number of shots Monument Health can give each week. The clinic was set up in the old Herberger’s place in the Rushmore Mall just two weeks ago. Since then, the health system has been able to vaccinate up to 1,300 people in a day.

Last month, Monument Health started a wait list allowing anyone to register for their COVID-19 vaccine whenever they are able.

“Once they have their appointment, they show up, they walk in. They wait for just a short period of time, it’s usually 30 seconds to maybe a couple minutes for wait time. We pull them back, vaccinate them. They are vaccinated, they wait 15 minutes and if everything is successful, they depart the operation,” Clayton Christensen, with Clinic Operations, said.

Health officials say the clinic here at the Rushmore Mall is running very smoothly. U-S Congressman Dusty Johnson, who toured the site, agrees.

“This has been absolutely incredible. To see a mall turned into a medical facility like this, very efficient. I talked to a number of men and women who have received the vaccine today. There was not one negative word. They talked about how easy it was to get in and be processed through,” Rep. Johnson said.

Before opening the clinic, the hospital was distributing about 3,000 vaccines a week. Now, they are able to do about 8,000.

“We’re not limited by space, we’re not limited by staff, we’re limited by the number of vaccines that are supplied to us by the state,” Scott Peterson, with Pharmacy Operations, said.

So far in the entire Monument Health system, about 27,000 vaccines have been administered.

“We are in a subset of 1D right now so we are able to do people 65 and older, as well as dialysis patients, people that are actively getting cancer treatment and then people that have had organ transplants,” Peterson said.

Monument Health will wait until the Department of Health decides what category will be able to get the vaccine next.

If you would like to get registered for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment with Monument Health, check out its website.