RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health will be offering free asymptomatic COVID-19 testing during the Rodeo Rapid City event.

Monument will also provide testing for the COVID-19 antibody as well as low-cost shots for the flu, pneumonia, human papillomavirus, shingles and others.

The health system will also host speakers focusing on COVID-19 vaccination safety, mental health and other coronavirus topics. The Community Health Summit will be located in the Civic Center Ice Arena.