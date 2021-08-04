Monument Health teaming up with Sturgis to provide COVID tests at rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health is partnering with the City of Sturgis and other areas in the Black Hills to provide free self-administered COVID tests during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The testing kits will be available throughout the rally in several areas for attendees who feel they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Monument Health and the City of Sturgis are hoping to slow the spread of COVID-19 with the testing kits that will provide results within 15 minutes.

To receive a test just call Sturgis City Hall at 605-347-4422 during business hours and a city employee will deliver the test to your location.

