Monument Health providing online scheduling of COVID-19 testing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health is now providing online scheduling for COVID-19 tests in five communities in the Black Hills.

The Rapid City-based health care system announced drive-up COVID-19 testing is available for patients with symptoms in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis. Patients had to schedule tests by calling the nurse triage line, but the new online option allows people to schedule tests without speaking to a nurse.

Monument Health says its nurse triage line has received around 40,000 calls since its launch in the spring with as many as 250 calls per day.

Drive-through testing is available at Monument Health Clinics in Custer, Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis as well as the 10th Street Clinic in Spearfish and the Monument Health Urgent Care on Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City.