Monument Health only allowing one visitor per patient

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health is limiting visitors to its hospitals again.

In a news release on Thursday, the Rapid City-based health system says because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in western South Dakota only one person per patient will be allowed to enter the hospital starting on Friday. Visiting hours remain 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Earlier this week, Monument Health asked the state of South Dakota for help with COVID-19 testing.

The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting 93 COVID-19 patients in occupied hospital beds with 23 in ICU beds and 19 on ventilators.

“The recent steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations is troubling, and we need to limit visitation to help keep the virus out of our hospitals,” Dr. Brad Archer said in a statement. “We know it’s important for families to be together during an illness, but safety of patients and staff is our top priority.”

Some exceptions to the visitor policy include labor-and-delivery, neonatal intensive care and hospice or end-of-life patients.