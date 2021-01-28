Monument Health offers vaccination waitlist

COVID-19 vaccine in KELOLAND FAQs

When can I get my COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota?

Since receiving the first vaccine shipment in December, South Dakota is only receiving roughly 11,000 allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine per week. That includes both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the only federally approved vaccines at this time. Manufacturers of other vaccines are expected to seek emergency use authorization as early as February. Until then, or production and allocation ramps up, vaccine arability will be limited throughout the different groups of Phase 1.

Source: South Dakota Department of Health.

Where can I get my COVID-19 vaccine?

While the SD DOH oversees the vaccine the distribution, five different health systems have been charged in overseeing vaccine distribution and administration in their area. The five systems are Avera, Sanford, Monument, Mobridge Hospital and Northern Plains Health Network.

Source: South Dakota Department of Health.

How much will a COVID-19 vaccine cost?

According to the CDC, vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost. However, vaccination providers can charge an administration fee for giving someone the shot.

Vaccination providers can be reimbursed for this by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund. No one can be denied a vaccine if they are unable to pay the vaccine administration fee.

